Full Sail Capital LLC Buys 15,053 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $32,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.41. The company had a trading volume of 68,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,881. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.96 and a 52 week high of $277.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.07 and a 200-day moving average of $268.68.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

