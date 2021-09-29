Full Sail Capital LLC Buys 25,439 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FREL. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth $312,000.

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. 4,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $33.13.

