Full Sail Capital LLC Has $18.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,265,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.27. 18,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.35 and its 200 day moving average is $235.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

