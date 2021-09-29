Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 5,532 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

