FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Raised by Analyst

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million.

STVN has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.

NYSE STVN opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

