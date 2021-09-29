Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,155,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $232,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.