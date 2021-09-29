Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.00. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 29,238 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOTU shares. CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaotu Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $779.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

