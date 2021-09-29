Gary D. Burnison Sells 10,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:KFY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,299. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 272,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 56,721 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

