Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,058,000 after buying an additional 92,983 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $238,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Generac by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.93.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $16.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.07. 40,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,615. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.73 and a twelve month high of $466.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

