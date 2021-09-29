General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,453,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 530,444 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $461,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after buying an additional 297,564 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after buying an additional 272,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.68 and its 200 day moving average is $190.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

