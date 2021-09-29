General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Shawn P. Ogrady Sells 28,614 Shares

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

