George Kaiser Family Foundation Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,821 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,870,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,518,000 after acquiring an additional 583,844 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.26. 42,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,109. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

