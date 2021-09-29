George Weston (TSE:WN) Now Covered by TD Securities

Investment analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of George Weston (TSE:WN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$165.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra set a C$135.00 target price on shares of George Weston in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.71.

Shares of TSE:WN traded up C$6.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$135.30. 155,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,346. The stock has a market cap of C$20.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$91.95 and a twelve month high of C$138.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$132.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$120.87.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.78. The firm had revenue of C$12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that George Weston will post 8.6800003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total transaction of C$4,366,298.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,175,694.17. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.44, for a total value of C$198,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,191,960. Insiders have sold a total of 39,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,812 in the last quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

