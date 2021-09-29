GFL Environmental’s (GFL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$48.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL opened at C$47.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.54 billion and a PE ratio of -20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$25.38 and a 52 week high of C$48.34.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.