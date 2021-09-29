Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.98 billion and the highest is $6.32 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $6.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $25.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.61 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.28 billion to $25.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,216. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

