GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,649 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

