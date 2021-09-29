Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $162.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.56.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

