Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Globus Maritime stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. 641,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,167. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Globus Maritime in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.