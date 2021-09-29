Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Releases Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GLBS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 641,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,167. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

