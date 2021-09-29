GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Director John J. Gavin Sells 6,160 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

