GoChain (GO) One Day Volume Hits $638,036.00

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. GoChain has a total market cap of $28.42 million and approximately $638,036.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GoChain

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,148,910,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,035,457 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

