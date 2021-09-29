Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Star Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $287.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.77.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.