Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 25,620 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 404,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 48,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.22. 53,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,072. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

