Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $233,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,478.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 259,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 243,174 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 244.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 154,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 109,874 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. 19,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,911. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.60. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.55%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

