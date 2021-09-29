Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $7.24 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.6% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 99,783 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 887.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 36,849 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.95 on Wednesday. 392,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,731. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $60.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.