Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 68 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $436.93. 313,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,696. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

