Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,060,000 after buying an additional 163,889 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,230,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,488,000 after buying an additional 322,991 shares during the period. Wind River Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,928,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 649,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,266,000 after buying an additional 65,670 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.73. 96,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.85. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

