Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

GVA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 172,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,960. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

