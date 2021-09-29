Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.11.

TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 69,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$71.66 and a twelve month high of C$94.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$83.71.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

