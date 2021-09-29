Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 5,500 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $201.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.94 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

