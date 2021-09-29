Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,681 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 96,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 36,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.25 million, a PE ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,422 shares of company stock valued at $954,505. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.