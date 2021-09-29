Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Banner by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Banner by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Banner by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Banner by 131.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Banner by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

