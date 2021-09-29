Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 124,383 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lyft were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.28. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

