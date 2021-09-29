Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 612 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in GameStop were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GME. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth $1,332,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth $380,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth $392,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in GameStop by 12.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth $1,266,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of GME opened at $178.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.04 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

