Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 98 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APPF. FMR LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in AppFolio by 8.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AppFolio by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AppFolio by 7.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $98,290.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $118.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.07. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.46 and a 200 day moving average of $135.05.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

