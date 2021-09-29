Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 114,285 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Annaly Capital Management worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,522,000 after purchasing an additional 312,491 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,297,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,840,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,505,000 after acquiring an additional 135,941 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

