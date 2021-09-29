Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GREE opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Greenidge Generation has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $60.00.
About Greenidge Generation
