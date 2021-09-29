Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GREE opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Greenidge Generation has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

