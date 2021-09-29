Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Position Raised by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNLN. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

