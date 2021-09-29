Grid+ Achieves Market Cap of $10.17 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a total market cap of $10.17 million and $2,600.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00055769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00121781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+'s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Grid+'s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

