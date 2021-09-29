Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GFED opened at $24.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFED. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

