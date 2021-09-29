Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $372.16

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 372.16 ($4.86) and traded as low as GBX 305.40 ($3.99). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 310.40 ($4.06), with a volume of 573,601 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 349.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 371.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £614.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.