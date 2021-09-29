Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.95 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after buying an additional 250,123 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 126,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

