Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $45.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,051. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 111,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

