HAP Trading LLC Invests $209,000 in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Separately, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

ELMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ELMS stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

