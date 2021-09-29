Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HBRIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $5.16 on Monday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

