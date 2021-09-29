Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HHV opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £218.47 million and a P/E ratio of 2.23. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.98 ($1.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.40.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

