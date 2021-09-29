Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Get Hawkins alerts:

NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,593. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $741.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 94,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawkins (HWKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.