Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $124,000 Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 76,151 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA remained flat at $$6.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 85,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.