Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

XOM traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 772,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,298,955. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $254.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

