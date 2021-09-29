Hayek Kallen Investment Management Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.9% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Accenture by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 484,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,771,000 after acquiring an additional 133,702 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 15,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,842. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $345.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

